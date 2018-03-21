River City Grove named “Best of Show”

Members of the Chamberlain High School River City Groove competed at the 18th annual Show Choir Competition held in Sioux Falls Sat., March 10 and received the Best of Show in their Division under the direction of Josh Dunaway. Members include; Jaime Pazour, Hadley Tichy, Darynn Burke, MiKayla Meyer, Grace Keiner, Meya Bohlen, Moriah Koenig,

Grace Swanson, Ciara Hough, Delany Peterson, Emma Powers, Kathrinn Hopkins, Camille Koenig, Jevyn Sharping, Rhian Felicia, Breckin Steilen, Ashton Burke, Tommy Redig, Elvis Onyekwe, Garrett Ristau, Gunner Ristau, Louise Ortega, Ben Miller, Dilen Anderson, Hayes Miller, Will Mahnke, Kordel Chemela, Collin Powell, Justin Solberg and Dylan Hopkins.

