A river, a desert, and an Oasis

Betwixt at the confluence of east meets west, Al’s Oasis restaurant, grocery store and gift shop has become a mecca for locals and tourists alike. The Western ambiance and décor, replete with cowboys, Indians, and buffalo, along with the irresistible slogan for ‘5 ¢ coffee and homemade pie,’ has made Al’s the stopping place for generations of South Dakotan’s. For tourists, it’s one of the last stops before the land becomes a vast, treeless Great Plain, rising up to become the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota.

A natural oasis in a sea of prairie, Al’s became iconic.

