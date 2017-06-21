River Street’s Neighborhood Library

A Chamberlain woman’s Mother’s Day gift is not just for her, but for the whole community. Peg Steckelberg, who is on a constant quest for knowledge through the written word, is using the “neighborhood library” built and given to her by her daughter, Kendra Beringer and her husband, Wade, to give a love of reading to other locals of all ages. “I love to read, and I love to share my books,

” said Steckelberg, who loves to travel, reading and collecting books as she goes. “I don’t know what to do with all of them—I read online very seldom, so I’ve got tons of books, and I love to share them. … I cannot pass a book store” without purchasing a new book. “I buy used books (and) new books—mostly new books, but I’ve been stopping at used bookstores, too,

