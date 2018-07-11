A River View

Cousins Zoey Donovan (center) and Cain and Neal Cortright enjoy a unique vantage point from the west end of the historic Highway 16 bridge over the Missouri River during the annual Rock the Bluffs fireworks display in Chamberlain/ Oacoma. The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic late on Wed., July 4 for set-up of the display. Other members of the Donovan family also watched the display from the bridge.

