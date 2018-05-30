Road under construction in Chamberlain

Construction to re-build a portion of Paul Gust Road is underway in Chamberlain. According to City Engineer Greg Powell work is progressing smoothly and the contractor has indicated they will attempt to be finished by early to mid July. Traffic to businesses along the street is being re-routed to Rodeo Avenue and Prospect Avenue. There may come a time when the concrete is being laid that the area maybe be closed to traffic completely. But, in the mean time drivers can get through to the concrete company, the elevator and the lumber yard.

