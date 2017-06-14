Rockin’ Red rolls through Reading Day

Lois Winters (blue) dances with others to music by children’s performer Leslie Dolby (Rockin’ Red), June 7 during the opening party for the “Build a Better World” summer reading program at the Chamberlain Public Library. Activities are scheduled every Wednesday throughout the summer. The opening party for the Tween/Teen program is scheduled for June 15 at 3:30 p.m.

