Salebarn Road speeding discussion stopped, beer garden left with RCFN

The Chamberlain City Commission tabled discussion with what to do about speeding on Salebarn Road Monday evening after a local business owner brought the issue to their attention.

“Twenty-five (to) 30 miles per hour is probably tolerable, (but) 40s or 50s are scary as hell.” said Kevin Swenson, co-owner of Swenson Brothers Marine.

The commission mulled over options including permanent speed bumps, mobile speed bumps, lights on speed limit signs and speed boards that record peoples speeds and relay it back to the drivers on an LED sign.

