Saluting the Flag, and honoring those in service

Some of the students from the Missouri Valley Christian School of Chamberlain rode on a float during the Patriotic Parade Saturday, June 30. Riding with the children were Lila Speckels (left) and teacher Layne Timmerman (center). An early morning rain dissipated just in time for the 10:30 am parade that had over 80 entries to entertain the crowd of spectators gathered along Chamberlain’s Main Street for the annual 4th of July weekend event. See more color photos on page 14 of this week’s SUN.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/