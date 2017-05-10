School board continues hiring staff for 2017-2018 school year

Elementary Principal Rocky Almond updated the Chamberlain School Board on the endof- year activities going on in grades K-6 at Monday night’s school board meeting. Tuesday, the fourth through sixth grades will perform their vocal concert, and May 11 grades 5-8 will hold their band concert. Friday May 10, the seniors will have their graduation walk through the elementary.

“Seniors do an awesome job of giving high-fives and hugs with the kids,” said Almond. “We really focus on the fact that graduation matters and this is a part of that. The kids are always being reminded that graduation matters.”

Almond informed the board that the elementary awards ceremony will be at the armory at 12:30 p.m. Thurs., May 18, the last day of classes. Students will be dismissed at 2 p.m.

