Schreiber steps down from Oacoma board after 25 years

For the first time in 25 years, Mike Schreiber didn’t have any place to be Monday evening. “I have no plans right now,” he said with a chuckle Monday afternoon, just three days after a party celebrating his retirement from the Oacoma Town Board. “I got up this morning, and … I usually tell my wife, ‘Hey, I’ve got a meeting tonight,’ but today I told her, ‘I don’t have a meeting tonight!’ I’ll find something to do.”

Over the past quartercentury, Schreiber has attended at least 600 town board meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month. And, in 2005, he was elected by his colleagues to be their president, a position often referred to as the “mayor.” “In a small community like this … sometimes it doesn’t take a lot of time … but at other times—like when we were working on the community center and the convention center—it took a lot of time. There’s kind of an ebb and flow,” Schreiber said.