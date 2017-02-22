Science Fair held at Chamberlain school

Chamberlain middle and high school students presented their inventions to the public during the annual science fair. The science fair was held on Thurs., Feb. 16 at the high school. Shown above is Theodore Bakken demonstrating his project to upper classmates. The students showed off their inventions through-out the middle and high school class rooms.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/