Scouting for adventure and responsible citizenship

In the last couple of years, Boy Scouts in the Chamberlain area has grown from eight to 35 members, thanks to the efforts of leaders Mike Hosek, Jarrod Hanzlik, and Jahn Schumacher.

“We tried to get as many kids as possible signed up; we’d go up and down the school lunch line asking kids if they were interested in joining, and if they were, we’d put a sticker on them so they could go home and talk to their parents about it.”

Hosek, Cub Master for Pack 93, recalls being in Boy Scouts 40 years ago and camping at Lewis and Clark, “I can remember, to this day, when we went, who was there, and what we did.”

