S.D. slow to vaccinate children against HPV

South Dakota News Watch South Dakota lags behind the rest of the nation in vaccinating children and youths against the Human Papillomavirus, the most common sexually transmitted disease in America that can cause a range of potentially fatal cancers.

HPV can exist without symptoms and is a leading cause of throat cancer in men and cervical cancer in women, but it is almost entirely preventable through vaccination before someone becomes sexually active.

The virus is often spread through intercourse and oral sex but can also transfer through kissing in rare cases.

