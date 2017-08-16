Serving those that Served

Don Pasch of Watertown, a member of the Northeast South Dakota Vietnam Veterans of America (NESDVVA), served with the honor guard during Thursday’s opening ceremony for The Wall That Heals held at the I- 90 Information Center at Chamberlain. As local American Legion member

Doug Feltman of Chamberlain read the names of the 192 South Dakotan’s listed on the Wall, Pasch turned and faced his flag as his older brother’s name was read from the list of those killed in action. “My older brother was killed on Mother’s Day in 1968,” Pasch explained after the ceremony.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/