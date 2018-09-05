Smith announces for District 26B State House

Vivian, SD—High school English teacher and longtime Lyman County resident Debra Smith has announced her candidacy for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives from District 26B. Smith states, “I think that we need more balance in the makeup of the legislature in order to better serve all South Dakota citizens.

” She believes that the current super-majority has led to scandals rocking our state in recent years, and she was shocked by the repeal of IM22 in the 2018 session. She adds, “The people clearly wanted more government accountability, but the entrenched power system was able to prevent that mandate from being carried out.” Besides working to raise our state legislature’s low marks for integrity, Smith wants to address important issues such as education, economic development, and referendum rights.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/