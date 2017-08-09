South Dakota wind tosses camper into bridge wall

A strong gust of wind surprised the driver pulling this camper Saturday morning while traveling westbound across the Missouri River bridge on I-90 near Chamberlain causing both the camper and vehicle to collide with the north wall of the bridge. The accident happened about 8:00 a.m.

No one was injured but the driving lane was blocked for several hours while the camper and its contents were picked up from the roadway. Another accident occurred at the site about 11:30 a.m. when a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup slowed down to go around the camper and was hit from behind by a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 60-year old Bradford,

Mass. man who was transported to Sanford Chamberlain with injures. Charges are pending against the motorcycle driver. The South Dakota Highway Patrol investigated both accidents. Brule County Sheriff’s Office, Chamberlain Police and Department of Transportation assisted in traffic control and clean up. No citations were issued for the first accident.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/