State Parks open for solitary exercise, some facilities closed

PIERRE, S.D. – Game, Fish and Parks officials say that while some facilities are closed, state parks remain open, allowing visitors to engage in solitary recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parks and open spaces are essential resources for physical health and mental wellness,” said State Parks Director Scott Simpson. “We believe you can safely be active outside while following the social distancing and other guidelines provided by Governor Noem and the CDC.”

The SD Department of Health says that the parks provide a good opportunity for individuals to get out and enjoy some muchneeded exercise.

