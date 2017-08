Ryder Roduner (Steve & Jennifer) of Gann Valley jumps from the top deck of the family’s pontoon as a BNSF grain shuttle train crosses the Missouri River bridge on a hot July day. The care-free days of summer are nearing the end for area youth as school bells will call them back to classes within the next two weeks.

