Supporting Ducks Unlimited

Teil Glaus (right) purchases a gun raffle at the annual Ducks Unlimited banquet Friday night at Cedar Shore. Working the booth was, l-r; Wade Blasius, Chance Blum and Doni Zeller. Local DU Chapter President, Jay Blum reported the banquet served 79 and was successful in raising funds to support the work of Ducks Unlimited nationally, and in South Dakota. Anyone interested in becoming involved with DU’s banquet next year should contact Blum.

