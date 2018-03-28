Swanson wins Shopping Spree
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Three lucky participants of the Post Prom fundraiser Shopping Spree had threeminutes last Saturday morning to shop the aisles of Chamberlain Food Center and try to get as close to $253.67 in groceries and win the contest.
Kim Swanson came the closest to the designated dollar amount when her cart of groceries was tallied to $226.94. Her expertise in shopping paid off and she received the groceries as first prize.
Karen Ristau was $43.11 away from goal and won a $100 gift certificate from CFC for her second place finish.
