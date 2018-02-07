Thespians win Superior three-years in a row

The CHS One-Act Play returned from the State A Competition last Thursday as a three-year repeat winner of a Superior Award. Four actors were given the Outstanding Performance Awards including; Mikayla Meyer, Ashton Burke, Jerrod Waterbury and Mariah Koenig. The One-Act Play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” was directed by Trisha Burke and Lynn Peterson.

