Veterans Day started as Armistice Day which celebrated the end of hostilities of World War I.

The Armistice that ended that war was signed on the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 1918. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day to honor the living veterans of the First World War, Veterans Day has transformed into a holiday inclusive of service members of all eras. Veterans Day is a national holiday of remembrance and recognition of all those who served regardless of branch or duty status, reserve or active component.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/