Wanalain 4-Hers highlight agriculture for area fourth graders at AG Day

Over 160 children and chaperones attended the club’s annual ag day celebration in Pukwana

Do you know where a horse keeps his frog? Any idea how many footballs can be made from an average steer’s hide? Why is goat meat the most consumed meat per capita worldwide? Do pigs eat slop? How do you escape a vehicle that is touching a live electric wire? What do you call a sleeping bull?

Thanks to the Wanalain 4-H Club’s annual ag day presentations in Pukwana over 160 fourth grade students and chaperones heard answers to these questions and more on March 22.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/