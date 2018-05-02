Whatever happened to……Leroy Speckels?

Fifth in a Series

Back in the day, before modern technology, little boys grew up liking to play in the dirt with their toy tractors and farm animals. But Leroy Speckels, who is turning 90 years old May 6th, got to play with the real thing by the time he was ten. His first memory of farming is of binding and shocking grain. He may have had to stretch out his young legs as far as they would go and slide down on the tractor seat to reach the clutch and pedals, but it would be the beginning of a life-long love for farming, in spite of the endless chores and difficult hard work that went along with it. His favorite memory still today, is thinking about the smell of the freshly turned wet soil in the spring.

It began long ago in 1882 in Oldenburg, Germany, when his grandfather, George Speckels, who was working as a groomsman taking care of the horses being trained for the army, decided to come to America to find a better life for himself and his family.

