Whatever happened to.....Holda Biskeborn Crocker
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:39am News Staff
A Butterfly Flaps her Wings
Rita Raish/SUN
“I had the unusual opportunity of having all four of my middle school math and science teachers be female, Laurel Merkwan, Debbie Johnson, Becky Schmitt, and Mrs. Nelson,” said Holda as she reflects back on her career in the male-dominated engineering field. “That was probably an unconscious inflection point, my being at that critical age when girls statistically start to drift away from science/technology career pathways.”
