WORKING REMOTELY

It is easy for those who have only ever worked outside their residences to assume that the distractions of home life could interfere with working from one’s house, especially in an era where residential broadband internet is practically a staple utility, but according to those who do it, the thought of remote work harming productivity is laughable. “Productivity, I think, is a lot better when you’re working at home. You don’t have anybody interrupting you,” said Gwen Dobberstein, who works as a medical coder for Sanford Hospital in Sioux falls from her rural

Chamberlain home office. “I’m in my happy place right here,” she said. “I love where I am. I like hunting, I like fishing, I like the river and my kids love to come back here.” The mother of five started her career coding for medical billing at Sanford in Chamberlain 10 years ago, but switched to working from the farm where her husband Bruce grew up as soon as she “possibly could.” “When I worked at the hospital, there were a lot of interruption,” she said.

