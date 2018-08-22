Funeral services for Adelma M. Maurer Burull, 92, of Chamberlain were held 10:30 am Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at the United Church in Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Adelma M. Burull, 92, of Chamberlain, SD passed away on August 14, 2018 at the Aurora Brule Nursing Home in White Lake, SD. Adelma Mae Cadwell was born May 6, 1926 in Bruce, SD to Thomas and Alice (Keat) Cadwell. She began elementary school in Estelline, SD before moving to Chamberlain, SD, a town she was proud to call home. She graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1944. Mom spoke fondly of her younger years stating that as a child of the Depression Era and growing up between the World Wars, they cherished their families and built strong bonds of lifelong friendship. On April 8, 1945, Adelma was united in marriage to Cleo E. Maurer of rural Pukwana. They spent 16 years on the farm and she expressed that those years of working together and playing together made for a very close family. Adelma enjoyed sharing her farm home and kitchen for family gatherings. That kitchen table always remained a place for family discussions. Adelma enjoyed many jobs including: Jennie’s Cafe; farm wife and mom; Brule County Extension; and 17 years in the Loan Department of Wells Fargo Bank. She had a strong work ethic and considered the customers and co-workers as a family, standing together in good times and bad. She became a recorder of history and events for both her family and her CHS Alumni/Classmates, keeping in touch with as many of them as possible. We have many books filled with memories to enjoy. On March 28, 1980, Adelma married Marvin L. Burull and enjoyed learning of his family and sharing in their activities. Adelma’s many joys included: reading; music and dancing; visits with family and friends; church activities; sports events; flower gardening; keeping up on news of her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and a good hot cup of coffee! Her nickname growing up was “Little Red”, shortened to “Red”, and she often told young people to call her “Granny Red”. She kept her humor to the end and left us an amazing legacy. We will be forever thankful for the precious time spent these past few weeks as we shared fond memories and awaited the day that the Lord would “Take her Home”. Gratefully sharing her life are her children: Tom (Jane) Maurer of Madison; Paula (Jim) Jandreau of Sturgis; Joe Burull of California; Pat (Keith) Zalaznik of Iowa; sister-in-law Charlotte Cadwell of Chamberlain; grandchildren: Kyle (Sarah) Maurer and children Weston and William; Allison (Michael) Moses and children Camden and Treyson; Kaycee Jandreau and children Shea and Damon; Clint (Shelby) Jandreau and children Cade, Cambria, and Elias; Chance Jandreau; Janet (Andrew) Kubly and children Joseph and Avery; Nikki Zalaznik; Mike (Cristina) Zalaznik; and Tori (Adam) Guerrero; many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her abundant list of treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her beloved daughter, Sandy Garnos; son-in-law Michael Garnos; granddaughter Michele Rene Garnos; and siblings: Thomas, Jr.; Lila (Loren “Buster) Davis; Bernard (Dorothy “Chris”) Cadwell; and Darrel Cadwell.