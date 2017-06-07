Alden Edward Wilhoyt was born sleeping at 10:48 A.M. Monday, May 29, 2017 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD. Funeral Services were Friday, June 2, 2017 at Kimball Protestant Parish. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Alden is the son of William and Jesslon (Walsh) Wilhoyt of Kimball, SD. He is survived by four siblings: Madison, Jace, Monte and Madden of Kimball, SD; paternal grandparents: William Wilhoyt of Gilman, IL, Diana and Loren Falk of Sioux Falls, SD; maternal grandparents: Clint and Tammy Walsh of Kimball, SD, Sharon Walters of Gillette, WY; maternal great grandparents: Fred and Ethel Miller of Kimball, SD, Sharon and Rollin Smith of Chamberlain, SD, Thomas and Barb Walsh of Sioux Falls, SD; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Alden was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Soulek; paternal great grandparents: William and Evelyn Wilhoyt, Edward and Gerri Bartosik; and maternal grandfather, Robert Walters. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.