Alona Faye (Parkening) Petersen was born on January 12, 1942 to Charles “Evan” and Evelyn (Wolcott) Parkening. Alona passed away on July 25, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain. Memorial services for Alona F. Petersen, 75, of Pukwana, SD will be 1:30 pm Sunday, August 5, 2018 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain. - Alona attended school in Reliance, graduating in 1961. She continued her education at Dakota Wesleyan graduating in 1965. She enjoyed connecting with her college classmates for her 50th class reunion in 2015. She married Ronald Petersen from Pukwana on July 10, 1965. That marriage was the result of a blind date which both acknowledged many years after the fact, was not something either thought would be enjoyable, but agreed led to a lifetime of memories and a wonderful family. In 2015, they celebrated 50 years of marriage with friends and family. For 37 years, she taught English, Literature, Library Science and Physical Education to youth at various schools in the area. After their marriage, Alona and Ronnie purchased the family farm north of Pukwana and enjoyed farm/ranch life for more than 50 years. To that marriage were born two wonderful children, Kimberly and Calvin. She was lucky to have 6 grandchildren that blessed her with many memories. Alona loved riding horse bareback, gardening, genealogy research and reading. Recently, she had become quite the traveler, enjoying the people, food and sites in many cities. During recent conversations, we learned that Mom had a unique manner of reading books. She would often read the last chapter of the book first to minimize any surprises that may come at the end. We know that the last chapter of her life (book) came far too soon; but she left knowing she was loved by family and many wonderful friends. Thanks to each of you for making her life a memorable one.Alona is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (John) Nooney, son, Calvin (Leah) Petersen, and six grandchildren, Jayslee, Alexa, Maisy, and Coy Petersen, and Jared and Elizabeth Nooney. Alona was preceded in death by her soul mate, Ronald Petersen, who passed in 2016, her parents Charles “Evan” & Evelyn Parkening, her grandparents Amil & Bertha (Carlson) Parkening, Harve & Addie Belle Wolcott and her infant brother Evan A. Parkening. Memorials may be directed to the Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center, c/o Hospice Unit, Chamberlain or the United Church of Christ, Chamberlain