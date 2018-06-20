Anna Jo St. John, 43, of Ft. Thompson, SD died at Sanford Hospital in Chamberlain, SD on June 12, 2018. Anna Jo was born April 23, 1975 to Jacqueline (St. John) Stengel and Tony Eagle Horse in Oakland, CA. She was later adopted by Melvina and Van St. John. She attended grade school at Mr. Blues and then high school at Crow Creek. She moved to Minneapolis, MN where she continued high school. She met Craig Davis Sr. and moved back to Ft. Thompson, got married and had four gorgeous children; Melvina, Craig Jr. Maleke and Isaiah. Years later she met Winston Dion, who she spent the rest of her life with. They moved to Chamberlain so Anna was able to do her dialysis three times a week. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, calling at Bingo, Yahtzee and she loved her Marlboro Lights with Coca-Cola please! She was the kindest, most strongest woman with the biggest heart, if she was able to help anybody, she'd do it in a heartbeat. God took home a beautiful soul. Anna was proceeded in death by her parents Melvina and Van St. John, her biological mother Jacqueline (St. John) Stengel, Her cousin William George St, John and her aunty/sister Estelline St. Jon Zephier.