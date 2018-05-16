Arlene Faye (Reis) Newland passed away peacefully at the age of 79 in the early morning hours of Friday, December 22, 2017, at her home in Chandler, Arizona due to Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disorder, listening to the Elvis Gospel version of ‘How Great Thou Art.” Born on December 14, 1938 in Chamberlain, South Dakota, to Andrew W. and Amelia (Millie) W. Peterson, she grew up on the ranch in Oacoma being the youngest of 9 children. The hard work ethic and determination of living a self-sufficient ranch life never left her as she headed to work in the city. First, she worked for the airlines in Chicago and then followed her parents to Apache Junction, Arizona, as they retired to warmer weather. It is there that she met and married her husband, Chester (Chet) G. Newland, the local doctor. They had two daughters, Millie Suzan, and Julie Maris. Widowed at the young age of 32, she went back to school to get her medical transcription certificate and moved a few miles away to a new home in East Mesa. She worked in the healthcare field and was able to travel to Europe, Australia, and throughout the US until she retired. She was a Christian and raised her family in the Velda Rose Methodist Church. She loved to listen to gospel songs on the radio and always had a bible near her bed or at the breakfast table to read. Though she lived far away from her brothers and sisters, she kept in close contact with Sunday phone calls and maintained a strong family connection. She loved watching her daily soap opera, reading, and MLB. She cheered on the Cubs and Diamondbacks over many years. Most of all, Arlene, was a good person. She always had a kind word and words of wisdom to share if you were lucky to sit and chat with her. She is survived by her daughters, Millie Suzan Newland DePrez (Fred), Julie Maris Newland, grandchildren, Lauren Eleyse Lakatos Loerch (Eric), Connor John DePrez, Samuel Orion Desjardins, great-grandchildren Rylee and DeClan, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew W. and Millie Reis, husband Chester G. Newland, brothers Gordon (Bus), Dennie, Stanley, Floyd; sisters Evelyn Bailey, Magel Lucas, Audrey Ommen. Brother Alvern (Johnny) passed away in January 2018, being the last of this generation. Memorial Services will be held at the Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain, SD, on Friday, July 6, 2018, at 10 am. Donations are requested to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Family and friends will gather at the home of David and Brenda Reis following where there will be a Reis Reunion.