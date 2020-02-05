Memorial services for Arnold M. McGhee, 92, of Pukwana, SD will be 7:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 with visitation beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.

His ashes will be laid to rest on August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John's Episcopal Cemetery at Crow Creek, SD.

Arnold Marvin McGhee, 92 of Pukwana, SD passed away February 1, 2020 in Pierre SD.

Arnold was born on August 21, 1927 to Frank and Mercy (McBride) McGhee in Old Ft. Thompson. Arnold grew up in Crow Creek, SD and graduated from Stephan Indian School. Later on Arnold joined the United States Army. He attended basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas and went on to receive additional training at Fort Benning Georgia. He was stationed in Germany for 15 months during the Korean War in 1951-1952 and served as Corporal in the 4th Infantry Division, Recon Company. Arnold had one daughter from his first marriage, Jeanne (McGhee) May. On June 24, 1978, Arnold was united in marriage to Shirley (Brei) McGhee in Albuquerque, New Mexico. During his time in Albuquerque, Arnold worked for Asplundh Tree Experts for 28 years in which he retired. In 1986, Arnold and Shirley moved to Chamberlain where they both worked as Dorm Parents for St. Joseph’s Indian School for 8 years. They moved to Pukwana in 1991 and upon their retirement, Arnold and Shirley became entrepreneurs. Arnold was an avid carpenter, he would spend his free time building various furniture pieces for their home. Arnold loved spending time with family, he also enjoyed Mexican food, apple fritters and a good cup of coffee.

Arnold was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanne (McGhee) May, his late wife Shirley (Brei) McGhee, his parents Frank Sr and Mercy (McBride) McGhee, sister Ethel (McGhee) Miller, brother Vern McGhee Sr., and sister Della (McGhee) Lytle.

Arnold is survived by Hilda (McGhee) Longcrow, Hazel (McGhee) Olson, Helen (McGhee) Fuerst, Frank “Buzzy” McGhee Jr., Leroy McGhee, Robert “Bumpy” McGhee, Richard Ross, many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Honorary: Pete and Betty Trujillo (Albuquerque, NM), Danny Hohola (Albuquerque, NM), Linda Hantke, (Pukwana, SD), Pamela Palmer (Pukwana, SD), John (Jean) Lytle (Denver, CO). Armond “Red” (JoAnne) Olson (Ft Thompson, SD), Linda Hawk, (Pukwana, SD) and Bryan & Bobbie Ziegler family (Pierre, SD), Bill & Penny Hannel (Pukwana, SD), Wayne "Flookie" McGhee (Fort Thompson, SD), and All the family and friends that knew Arnold.