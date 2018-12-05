Barbara Jean Lane (Weiland) 84 years young, Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away peacefully on December 2, 2018 after battling bone cancer for the last nine months. Barbara was born in Oacoma, SD the second of six children and spent her formative years in Chamberlain, SD. After graduating high school she started her journey to become an elementary school teacher. She was married and together they raised three children while residing in numerous towns throughout South Dakota ultimately settling in Pipestone, MN. She was a loving and devoted teacher for over 30 years in Jasper, MN, where she taught in the elementary school. Throughout life she and her sisters enjoyed many silly antics, laughs and get a ways together. Upon retirement Barbara moved to Sioux Falls, SD spending time with family, and staying involved with her many friends, clubs, and other endeavors including amazing trips to Australia, Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean, just to name a few. She was an active member in the NewDay Church family as well. Barbara is survived by partner and companion of the last twenty-five years Ray Morkve, and her loving children; Candis (Paul) Hess, Sioux Falls, SD, James (Darlene) Lane, Goodyear, AZ, Ted (Tammy) Lane, Rogers, MN, Sisters; Joan Myers, Puckwana, SD, Arlis Schreiber, Rapid City, SD, Jim (Mary) Weiland, Monument, CO, grandchildren (Jesse, Lauren, and Owen), bonus grandchildren (Christian, Stephanie, Jeromy, and Dillion). Also many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews of whom she would speak lovingly and often. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Gladys Weiland, brother Bob and sister Myrna, brothers-in-law Buddy Myers and Don Schreiber. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the NewDay Church, 27365 472nd Ave., Harrisburg, SD, 57032. Barbara has asked that in lieu of flowers please direct any gifts or memorials to the NewDay Church. An Online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.