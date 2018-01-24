Funeral services for Bernard J. Fogg, 77, of Mayetta, KS formerly of Fort Thompson, SD were Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson with burial in Lakeview Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Bernard Joseph Fogg or “Rod” as many knew him, was born December 15, 1940 to Henry and Melissa Fogg at Fort Thompson. Bernard was raised in Fort Thompson and attended grade school at Pierre Indian School. Later, he attended Flandreau Indian Vocational High School where he graduated in 1960. He then attended Haskell Indian College for two years and graduated in 1963 with an Associate’s Degree in Masonry. Bernard enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968 during the Vietnam Era serving two tours of duty. He was station in Norfolk, Virginia and received an Honorable Discharge in 1968. He attended vocational technical training in Topeka, KS from 1969 to 1970 and received a certificate for welding. He worked as a mason and used his welding expertise to construct many buildings in the Topeka, KS area until he retired at age 65. While growing up Bernard loved to ride horseback, swim, fish and hunt and was always accompanied by his younger brother Johnny. He enjoyed singing country and western music, and had an excellent singing voice and sang on stage on several occasions at Flandreau Indian School. His friends always remembered his singing and he also had an exceptional talent for rope spinning. His favorite hobby was beading and he created many beautiful items which he sold or gave away to friends and family. Bernard lived in Mayetta, KS for many years and recently returned to South Dakota where he made his spirit journey on January 15, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Bernard is survived by his sisters, Charlotte Fogg Berger, Sioux Falls SD, Betty Fogg Vieux, Topeka KS, Arlene Fogg Ball, Harlem MT, Jennifer Fogg Taylor, Fort Thompson SD, and Ruth Ann Fogg Bennett, Lawton OK. Also, one brother Charles Fogg of Rapid City, SD. He also has numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, an is great uncle to many. Preceding him in death are his parents Henry and Melissa (O’Connor) Fogg, his wife of 42 years Ada Leiver Fogg, his brothers Hermis Fogg, James Fogg, John Fogg, and sisters Margaret Fogg, Patricia Fogg, and Marie Fogg Meyer.