Betty Jean (Hahn) Banghart

Betty died at home in Athens, Texas on May 24, 2017. Betty Jean Hahn was born May 22, 1930 to Nicholas and Agnes (Voeltz) Hahn in Howard, SD. She graduated from Howard High School in 1948. She was working as a statistician at the State Capital in Pierre when she met her future husband. She married Richarde Allan Banghart on April 26, 1953 in Howard, SD. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Valley Springs for 50 years. She found a way to touch everyone she ever met through her card ministry. Betty’s greatest interests in life were her family, animals, flowers and her strong faith. Betty is survived by her children, Dennis and Lynn Nielsen, Patsy Bailey, Lonnie Banghart and Sharon Swenson, Clyde and Susan Burgess, Trudy Trevino, Philip and Mindy Best, Marty Banghart, her sisters Marilyn Harmon, Dennis and Judy Bloch, her brothers Daniel Hahn, David Hahn and Barb Genzlinger, 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, her cousins, nieces, nephews, and special life long friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 son-in-laws and1 grandson. Funeral Services were Saturday, July 29 at First Lutheran Church in Valley Springs.