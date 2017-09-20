Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Anderson, of Mitchell, SD formerly of Chamberlain will be 2 pm Thursday, September 21, 2017 at River Hills Fellowship in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral services.

Charles Oscar Anderson was born April 3, 1921 at Chamberlain to Arthure V. and Grace (Cummings) Anderson. He attended Roethler Country School through the eighth grade. He helped his father on the farm until the family moved into Chamberlain.

He worked for the Pepsi-Cola Company as a delivery driver and it was at that time he met the love of his life, Martha McManus. On August 8, 1949, Chuck and Martha were united in marriage at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain. He attended training for wheel alignment for Burton Anderson at Sladek Implement where he worked for many years. He later worked at the gas station at the Truck Arena. For over 20 years, he worked as a school bus driver for the public school during the day and at night he worked at Lee’s Best Western.

Chuck served as a fireman on the Chamberlain-Oacoma Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years. He enjoyed visiting with coffee friends at the local restaurants. He and Martha enjoyed riding motorcycle and would travel to Sturgis. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Chuck passed away on September 16, 2017 at home in Mitchell at the age of 96 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife Martha of Mitchell; two daughters Gloria Mitchell of Mitchell and Carol Wintersteen of Mount Vernon; two sons David Anderson of Black Hawk and Mike Anderson of Mount Vernon; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother Amos Anderson, and a sister Marlyn Gray.