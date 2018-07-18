Mass of Christian burial for Charles W. “Charley” Bowar, 85, of Kennebec, SD was Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Kennebec, SD with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Reliance, SD. Visitation began Monday at 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Kennebec. Charles W. Bowar, 85, of Kennebec, peacefully passed away on July 13, 2018 at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veteran’s Home in Hot Springs, SD. Charley was born on September 3, 1932, to Fred and Julia (Fendrich) Bowar at home north of Reliance, SD. He had one older sister, Mary Schelle. In the fall of 1948 after his dad died, he moved in with George and Helen Husman to finish school at Reliance High School, graduating in 1950. He worked for the railroad as a telegraph operator, then went to work for the State Highway Department. He enlisted in the Army in November, 1952, fighting in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on November 24, 1954. Returning home, he went back to work for the State Highway Department. In 1956 he went to work for Mertens Chevrolet, then in 1971 for Gilman Chevrolet and then in 1981 he went to work for Halverson Oil. He joined Kennebec Telephone Co., Inc. in May of 2002, retiring in 2014. Charley married Gloria Tagtow on July 27, 1958. Charley and Gloria moved to Vivian, SD in 1958 and then moved to Kennebec, SD two years later. They have two children, Rod Bowar and Dana Mehrer. He belonged to many organizations including the Town Board of Kennebec, Kennebec Fire Department, American Legion, Kennebec Housing Board, Disabled American Veterans, Korean War Veterans Association, Vice Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. His hobbies included spending time with his children and grandchildren, the Kennebec Volunteer Fire Department for 51 years, reporting and recording the weather for the National Weather Service for over 40 years, camping with his wife Gloria, and being part of the American Legion for over 50 years. Awards that Charley has received include the Spirit of Courage Award in 1992 for dedication as a firefighter, the John Campanius Holm award in 2002 for reporting the weather for over 30 years, and the Jefferson Award in 2010 by the National Weather Service for weather reporting for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Gloria of Hot Springs, SD; his son Rod Bowar of Kennebec, SD; daughter Dana (Arlen) Mehrer of Harrold, SD; grandchildren Chaz (Amy) Bowar of Kennebec, SD, Tiarra (Heath) Bowar- Choal of Kennebec, SD, Troy Christensen of San Francisco, CA; and great-grandchildren Jordon Pond, Jesse Bowar, Kaden Choal, and Ryker Choal. He was preceded in death by his father Fred, mother Julia, beloved sister Mary Schelle, brotherin- law Henry Schelle, Jr., father-and mother-in-law Robert and Laura Tagtow, daughter-in-law Donna Bowar, grandson Laddy Christensen, and great-granddaughter Tyra Bowar- Choal.