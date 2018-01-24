Funeral services for Clara Rasmussen-Clark, 93, of Kimball, SD were Saturday, January 20, 2018 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball with burial in St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery at Kimball. Clara Rasmussen-Clark age 93 passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD. Clara Theresa Drafahl was born September 2, 1924 at Reliance, SD to Frederick William and Caroline (Rohrbauck) Drafahl. Clara was one of 13 children. Clara spent her childhood on the family farm by Reliance, SD. There were many times she remarked how she would ice skate on the creek a mile to country school. She attended country school through the eighth grade until her mother became ill. Clara was chosen to stay home and care for her mother. In doing so, she learned the wonderful trait of her fabulous embroidering skills, as well as becoming a wonderful cook. On February 6, 1945, Clara was united in marriage to Raymond Rasmussen at St. Margaret’s Church in Kimball. They made their home north of Kimball on a farm. To this union, four sons were born, Michael, Russell, Dennis, and Shannon. After Raymond’s passing on May 20, 1974, Clara moved into Kimball and was employed at the Kimball School as a cook. On November 25, 1978 Clara was united in marriage to Donald Clark. Together they made their home on the Clark farm north of Pukwana, SD. During this time Clara enjoyed many trips to the West Coast and Oregon. Clara loved to garden and can the vegetables, bake, play cards with family and friends and of course her embroidering. Every grandchild has dish towels and pillow cases which are treasured keepsakes for a hand skill you don’t see much anymore. After Don’s passing on June 5, 2007 Clara entered Prairie View Assisted Living in Kimball where she resided till the time of her death. There she was well cared for and loved by the employees and residents. Gratefully sharing her life are her four sons Michael (Rosemary) and Shannon (Bonnie) all of Kimball, Dennis (Darla) of Mitchell, and Russell (Julie) of Ponca, NE; two step sons-in-law Bill Lusk of Stayton, OR, and Maurice Meek of Pukwana; a sister Rosy Moore of Ladysmith, WI; a brother Frankie Drafahl of ID; 15 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands Raymond and Donald; daughter-in-law Kathy Rasmussen; great granddaughter Cayla Westendorf; two step daughters-in-law Elaine Lusk and Wanda Meek; and siblings Frieda and Soyfia Ketelhut, Meta Schwiesow, Martha Priebe, Karoline Schaffer, Elizabeth Dahlman, William, Marie, Fred, and John Drafahl.