Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Pukwana Norwegian Free Cemetery to honor the life of (Clarence) Richard Riggen. There will be a gathering at the Chamberlain Community Center from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. following the service for all who wish to attend. Food and beverages will be served during this time of fellowship and remembrance. Richard was born March 17, 1948 to (Agnes) Ruth Riggen and Cecil Eldon Riggen in Mitchell, SD. He graduated from Kennebec, attended Springfield College, and served in the US Army for three years. He was united in marriage to Debbie (Peterson) in 1973, and to this union four children were born. Richard held many hard labor jobs in his life including the Coop in Reliance, Construction in Winner, Cattle truck driver, mechanic at the Ford garage, and finally retiring from Martin & Associates of Mitchell, SD. He was a lifetime member of the Reliance American Legion Post #0179. In his retirement years, he enjoyed camping, touring to visit family, and flea markets. After a sudden unexpected illness, Richard passed away at Harlingen, TX on August 15, 2018 at 70 years of age. Richard is survivied by his children: Richie (Tammy) Riggen, Tanya (Jason) Briscoe, Brock (Amber) Riggen; sister Mary (Steve) Borah, Aunt Virginia Anderson, daughter-in-law Kimberly (Holan) Riggen, and companion Connie. Richard will be remembered by his grandchildren: Lizzy, Julien, Gabriella, & Logan, his many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, his first born son Steven, and Uncle Amos Anderson.