Colleen A. Weiss, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. A memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined.

Colleen Ann Collingwood, daughter of Schuyler and Eleanor (Sloan) Collingwood, was born September 18, 1940 in Sioux City, IA. She attended Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1957. She then earned a Bachelors in Education degree in 1962 from Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD.

Colleen genuinely loved children. In addition to being the devoted mother of five children of her own, she was a beloved school teacher for over 40 years. She began teaching in 1962 at Sacred Heart School in Parkston, SD. She had 52 students in two grades in one classroom.

While in Parkston she met her husband of 55 years, Larry Weiss. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1964. In addition to Sacred Heart, Colleen taught in Dimock, Pukwana, Fort Pierre, Pierre AAUW Nursery School, the South Dakota Discovery Center and 14 years at Pierre Indian Learning Center.

Colleen firmly believed in helping others and was a tireless community volunteer and leader. She received the “Outstanding Volunteer” award for the Pierre Area Charitable Organizations in 2009. She was a member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club and served as its President in 2008-2009. In addition, Colleen was a member of Sorority, Yacht Club, Catholic Daughters and served as a lector at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Larry; five children, Connie Pruner and her husband, Tom, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathleen Steen and her husband, Todd, Sioux Falls, SD, Robin Weiss and her special friend, Mike, Sioux Falls, SD, Steve Weiss and his wife, Penny, Chicago, IL, Bruce Weiss and his wife, Tina, Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Schuyler and Eleanor Collingwood; a sister, Eileen Radley; and a nephew, Jason Nawroth.

Condolences may be sent to Larry and the family at 27060 479th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57108.