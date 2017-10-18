Constance L. Hamilton age 76, of Mitchell died Monday, October 9, 2017 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. Funeral services were Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Constance Lavonne Hamilton, daughter of William Charles Franek and Hazel Valentine Huckins, as born on September 5, 1941 at the Chamberlain Hospital in Brule County, SD. Connie was the youngest of nine children with four brothers and four sisters. She spent her early years on the Franek Family Homestead nine miles southwest of Gann Valley, SD. Family stories portray Connie as a very “strong willed child.” Connie would often tell stories of growing up on the homestead and the horses her father raised for the United States Calvary. After the death of her father, Connie moved away from the Franek Homestead with her mother and sister, Wilma to live and work at the Chamberlain Hotel. In later years she moved to Mitchell, SD where Connie completed her education by graduating from Mitchell Junior High on May 29, 1957 at the age of 16. After graduation Connie moved to Garden Grove, Orange County, CA to live with her sister, Minnie and work as a nurse’s aide. On May 14, 1960 Connie was united in marriage with Eugene (Gene) Charles Hamilton in Las Vegas, NV and began her own family in Garden Grove, CA. In the early years of marriage Connie and gene were blessed with two daughters, Debra Kay and Donna Marie. Connie became a stay at home mother and eventually ran a day care for several years. During these early adult years Connie enjoyed going to the beach, tending her flower gardens, the yellow rose was her favorite, music, art and crafts and spending time with family and friends. In 1972 Connie and Gene moved their family home to South Dakota settling in Mitchell to be centrally located to both sides of their family. During her middle adult years Connie really enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Most weekends and holidays were spent with family hunting, fishing, playing cards and telling family stories. As the years passed Connie was blessed with four grandchildren. These grandchildren were Connie’s pride and joy and she was happiest when surrounded by them. In later years Connie was also blessed with eight great grandchildren and Connie loved them all. Her happiest moments were when the grandchildren and great grandchildren would come for family birthday dinners and fill the house with love and laughter. Family was the most important thing in Connie’s life and spending time with family is what she continued to enjoy most in the last years of her life. Connie was surrounded by family when she passed quietly and peacefully on October 9, 2017. She would not have wanted it any other way. Connie is survived by her husband, Eugene (Gene) Charles Hamilton, Mitchell, SD; two daughters, Debra Hamilton and Donna Young, both of Mitchell, SD; her grandchildren, SFC Eric Bullis, Joshua Bullis, Zach Bullis, Ana (Bullis) Weeks; her great grandchildren, Steila Bullis, Bon Weeks, Cedric Bullis, Aidan Weiland, Dawn Bullis, Hazel Weeks, Thorn Bullis; her sister, Elsie Carlson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents William Charles Franek and Hazel Valentine Huckins; her siblings, Frank Franek, John Franek, Edward (Eddie) Franek, Robert Franek, Anna Peckner, Wilma Bely and Minnie Ripley; her great granddaughter, Isobeth Bullis