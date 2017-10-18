Funeral services for Corrine A. Leiferman - Vetter, 80, of Chamberlain, SD were Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Corrine Ann Cullen was born October 13, 1937 at home to William and Irene (Murphy) at Reliance, SD. She attended country school near Reliance and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1955. On November 14, 1955, Corrine was united in marriage to Lawrence M. Leiferman at St. James Catholic Church. To this union, four children were born Brenda, Larry, Scott, and Todd. During her time at home raising her children she taught piano lessons and continued doing so until 2005. After the death of her husband, Corrine began attending college at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD to pursue a teaching degree. She did this all while raising the her two youngest sons. After graduating from Dakota Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in English she began teaching. Beginning in the early 1980’s, Corrine taught in the Chamberlain School District, which she did for 20 years before retiring. On September 3, 2005, Corrine was united in marriage to Ervin Vetter. Together, Ervin and Corrine loved to travel and for two years they wintered in Florida. They would spend time in North Dakota with Ervin’s family. She was a loving step mother and grandmother to them all. Together they served the Senior Citizens Center with Ervin as President and Corrine as Secretary/ Treasurer. Corrine loved to listen to Ervin play the organ. God only made one like her. She defeated all the trials and tribulations He put in front of her. Then He gave her twelve years of rest and happiness. At 80 years He called her back to use as a sample to make another one just like her somewhere. Corrine was very involved in the St. James Catholic Church in many capacities such as serving as the church choir director for many years and also in the Altar Society. Corrine enjoyed teaching, being a mother, grandmother, and especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her students whose lives she touched with her love and caring. Corrine passed away on October 13, 2017 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 80 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her husband Ervin Vetter of Chamberlain; a daughter Brenda (Peter) Owens of Cannon Falls, MN; three sons Larry (Barbara) Leiferman of Sioux Falls, SD; Scott (Bobbi) Leiferman of Pierre, SD, and Todd (Kim) Leiferman of Pierre, SD; four step children Cindy (John) Bouchard of Burnsville, MN, Linda (Gerard) Goldade of Hauge, ND, Tom Vetter of Bradenton, FL, and Janet (Jeff) Cammerrer of Burnsville, MN; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren; 14 step great grandchildren; brother Dennis (Anna) Cullen of Hernando, FL; and two sisters Judy (Bob) Hanson of Minnetonka, MN, and Vicci (Don) Haeseker of DeKalb, IL. Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband Lawrence on October 9, 1979; and a sister-in-law Diane Cullen.