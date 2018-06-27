Memorial services for Cory A. Fox, 38, of Key West, FL formerly of Chamberlain, SD will be 11:00 am Saturday, July 7, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain with lunch to follow. Visitation will begin Friday at 6:00 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer service and time of sharing at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain. Cory Allen Fox passed away in Miami, Florida on May 30, 2018. He leaves behind his two children, Aries Fox and Riley Fox of Chamberlain, SD; his father Steve Fox of Chamberlain, SD; brother Ryan Fox of Chamberlain, SD; brother Aaron Fox (Amy) and nieces Olivia and Hannah of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Jennifer Lewno (Darin) and niece Reagan of Hartford, SD; and a significant other Anathea Clay of Marathon, FL. His mother, Barbara Fox, precedes him in death. Cory was born March 6, 1980 and attended school in Chamberlain, South Dakota. During his life he traveled much of the United States before spending the majority of the last fifteen years in Florida. Cory loved children, music, the beach, skateboarding, traveling, and good food. He is most remembered for bringing a smile to everyone he met. Cory worked in construction and hospitality, but was unable to win his fight with addiction. The gifts he left include his children, Aries and Riley Fox. The family invites everyone to share their Don’t let the pages go blank! Support South Dakota’s newspapers. Sign the petition to oppose unfair, unwarranted tariffs (taxes) on newsprint from Canada. Go to www.stopnewsprinttariffs.org This message sponsored by South Dakota Newspaper Association and S.D’s 125 weekly and daily newspapers. memories about Cory through the online condolences or during the time of sharing at the prayer services on Friday, July 6. These will be most treasured.