Funeral services for Curtis W. Banks, 41, of Lower Brule, SD was 1 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule, SD with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD. Curtis Wayne Banks was born March 22, 1976 in Chamberlain, SD to Mildred Faye (Johnson) Banks, Clyde Cecil Banks, and stepfather Donald Dean Harrison. Curtis attended Lower Brule Elementary, St. Joseph’s Indian School, and finally back home to Lower Brule High School, graduating in 1996. Curtis was a great family man and loving father. Curtis met the love of his life in 1993, Trudy Rae Hawkwing and from this union Charlie Curtis Wayne Banks and Tyrese Cecil Banks were born. In 2006, his precious apple of his eye was born Sharissa Banks, in 2010 Brannen Banks joined them and in 2011 Kianna Banks joined the family. In 2015, his only grandson Carter Wayne Banks was born. Curtis was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his kids life. Curtis loved listening to and watching the Pow-Wow, thankful to his daughter Sharissa for dancing, he was her biggest supporter. Curtis was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas City Chiefs fan. Curtis worked for the Lower Brule Rural Water and Golden Buffalo Casino. Curtis also helped at the Lower Brule Propane. Curtis cared for his younger children until September 2017 when his health starting taking a drastic decline. Curtis journeyed to the Spirit World on October 13, 2017 in Sioux Falls, SD. Curtis is survived by his sons Charlie (Cheyenne) Banks and his only grandson Carter Wayne Banks of Chamberlain, Tyrese Banks and Brannen Banks of Lower Brule; his daughters Sharissa and Kianna Banks of Lower Brule; his brothers Bunky (Sally) Johnson, Richard Johnson, Sheridan (Donna) Banks all of Lower Brule, Curtis Gerlach of Rapid City; his sisters Marlita Johnson, Dawn Johnson, Claudia (Brent) Hood, and his adoptive sister Nikki (Shorty) Ziegler all of Lower Brule; his aunts Beverly Wilson, Marlene (Charlie) Quinn all of Lower Brule; nieces Antoinette, Michelle, Cecelia, Clara, Kristina, and Ruthann Johnson, Taira, Andrea, and Casey Grassrope, Laneisha Hood all of Lower Brule; nephews Keith Jr., Jeremiah “Frog”, Christopher “Jizz”, and Sean Johnson, Allen Grassrope, Ethan Johnson, Peyton, Demery, Brent “Bud” Jr., and Michael Hood, Tevin and Kip Banks, his Family from Eagle Butte, CJ, Robin, Kaloni, Austin, and Alexus Johnson; grandchildren Lynnea, Keith III, Mimi K, Chrissa, Amani, Christopher (son) Jr., Kaylauni, Sean Jr., Kourtney, Talisha, Tyler W., Secret, Athena, Weston, Jeremy, Randi, Justice, Julez, Tristian, Hailey, Angelica, Sasha, Tyler H, Jensen, Kenzie, Brookelynn, Cody, and Kaiser. Preceding him in death were his mother Mildred Faye Banks; father Clyde Cecil Banks; stepfather Donald Dean Harrison; grandmothers Clara Harrison and Alvina Driving Hawk; brother Clyde Johnson; sisters Tanya Johnson and Yolanda Johnson; grandfather Millard Johnson and Clifford Wilson; aunts Audrey Johnson, Ramona Johnson-Wilson, Mary Elizabeth Shields, Aurliea Banks, Sylvia Banks, and Josephine Banks; uncles Alvin “Bull” Johnson Sr., Snooky Langdeau, Melvin Banks, and Phillip Banks; cousins Lynelle Fallis, Kathy Hay, Jackie Johnson, Alvina Johnson, Tommy Johnson, and the love of his life Trudy Rae Hawkwing