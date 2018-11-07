Cyrin Frank Maus, 86

Cyrin Frank Theodore Joseph Maus “Cy” died peacefully at home on August 15, 2018 in Dyer, IN at the age of 86. Cy Maus is survived by his children, Rebecca Maus- Porter, Joseph Maus (Wife, Kim Maus), Anthony Maus (Wife, Jennifer Osceola). His sister Katie McDonough and brother Jim Maus. Nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren as well as a fourth grandson on the way (December 2018). He was loved by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Adalaide Linneman-Maus and Joseph Maus II. His loving wife Rita Maus. His brothers Donald Maus and Joseph Maus III. His great grandson Ethan Maus. As well as his three in-laws Joan Maus, Mary Maus and Joseph McDonough. Cyrin was born on November 25, 1931 in Covington, KY to Adalaide Mary Linneman-Maus and Joseph Richard Maus II. He graduated from Duns Scotus in 1954 then went on to study at Oldenburg from 1954-1958, where he was ordained. He began teaching Algebra and Geometry in Cincinnati from 1958-1959 and, also served as Assistant Dean of Students. From there he traveled to Rome to study theology, which he finished in three years and completed his thesis. In 1964 he returned to St. Leonard’s as Professor of Systematics. He was later chosen as Dean, then as President in 1966. After resigning as President in 1970 Cy moved to an experimental inner-city house (1970-1971) and left the order at the end of the school year. On October 10, 1971 Cy married Rita Hibbard, which was his one and only love. In 1972 they moved to Miami, FL where he began a bilingual/ bi-cultural education program for the Miccosukee Indians of Florida. The program enabled them to write down their language for the first time. On May 6, 1972 they adopted their first son Anthony Maus; followed by their adopted daughter Rebecca Maus on December 30, 1974 and adopted son Joseph Maus on June 22, 1976. In 1980 they moved to Lower Brule, SD where Cy created a 5,000-acre irrigation system as well as financial and personnel management systems during his stay until 1982. This was followed by St. Joseph Indian School from 1982-1989 as Operations Manager; Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, IL from 1989-1995 as Director of Development. He then returned with Rita to the Lower Brule Sioux Reservation and served as Tribal Manger until his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and they relocated to Florida to be close to family. His children remember him as a kind, gentle and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their dreams. t them to sleep; camping He will always be remembered as a generous and dedicated individual who loved helping others and who was passionate about bringing change to the world, while educating others. He was also an active and dedicated member of the Catholic Church. Funeral services were held on October 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s in Lower Brule, SD, followed by a reception. Condolences can be sent to Rebecca Maus at ms.rmmaus@gmail.com.