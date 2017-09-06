Funeral services for Darlene Brown, 84, of Oacoma, SD were held Monday September 4, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain followed by burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain The hostess with the mostest of Al’s Oasis passed away at the age of 84 on August 30, 2017. Darlene (Soulek) Brown was born December 5, 1932 in Ravinia, SD to Emil and Helen (Sedivy) Soulek. She graduated from Ravinia High School. After graduation Darlene moved to Milwaukee, WI where she had an opportunity to work for Caterpillar Corporation, but choose to chase another dream, the love of her life, Richard Norville Brown. They married in 1951 in Moline, KS. Rick and Darlene traveled the United States as Rick worked for Western Construction Company. They lived in Atlanta GA, Long Island NY, Columbus OH, and finally back to South Dakota to work on the Oahe Dam Project and Lake Francis Case Project. As the work finished at the dam, they were on their way to another construction job when fate intervened. The Mueller family offered them a job opportunity to manage the gas station at Al’s Oasis. They stayed and made Chamberlain their home and ran Rick’s Service for over 40 years. They worked side by side with Darlene as the cashier at the station and Rick did all the mechanic work. After retirement, Darlene still worked at Al’s Oasis as a hostess. She loved her job and her Al’s Oasis family. Darlene was employed for over 50 years. The love of her life, Rick passed away in 2005. She continued to work until the age of 82, greeting people and making new friends was her solace in all her grief. In 2016, she entered the Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain. Blessed to be her children are Rickie (Mike) Kunzweiler, Hartford; Ron (Susan Toupal) Brown, Chamberlain; Rob (Brenda Thayer) Brown, Chamberlain; grandchildren Mollie (Jeff) Harmon, Eric (Jennifer) Kunzweiler, Brett (Rachel) Brown, Blair (Billy) Hansen, Shannon Brown, Ryan (Kristen) Brown, Laura Schmit, Blaize Brown, and Jackie Brown; 12 great grandchildren Taylor Kunzweiler, Addysen Kunzweiler, Maddysen Kunzweiler, Jackson Kunzweiler, Breckyn Harmon, Creed Harmon, Lennon Harmon, Jayda Brown, Jordyn Brown, Chase Hansen, Hatcher Hansen, and one on the way due in March of 2018. She is survived by two sisters, Jolene (Russ) Bywater and Alice (Lloyd) Peterson, a brother Jack (Pam) Soulek, sister-in-law Sandy (Don) Tuesink, and two brothers-in-law Neil (Shirley) Brown and Jim (Florie) Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard N. Brown, her mother Helen (Sedivy) Soulek, her father Emil Soulek, brothers Don and Wayne, and a sister Georgine (Soulek) Greene.