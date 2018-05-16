Funeral services for Darren L. Sitting Crow, 23, of Fort Thompson will be 11:00 am Friday, May 11, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Wake services will be Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson. Darren L. Sitting Crow, 23, of Fort Thompson passed away on May 6, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD. Darren Lewis Sitting Crow was born on December 19, 1994 in Pierre, SD to Gwen Brother Of All and Marlon Sitting Crow. He attended grade school at Fort Thompson Elementary. Darren went to live with his foster mom Vicki Lambert and family in 2004 and lived there until he turned 18 years old in 2012. Darren graduated from the 8th grade at St. Joseph’s Indian School in May of 2010. He attended Crow Creek Alternative school from 2010-2012. In 2012, Darren went to live with his lifelong friend Odis Cosgrove in Chamberlain, SD and worked for Tony Moran at Blue Sky Construction and Jason Larson Roofing. Darren loved going fishing for catfish and going camping with his friend Odis. He also enjoyed being with his family and friends. Darren loved his music. Later on Darren met Ryanna Obago and to this union a daughter was born, Da’Ryah Love Sitting Crow. Darren is survived by his mother Gwen Brother Of All; father Marlon (Lori) Sitting Crow; his special friend Ryanna Obago and their daughter Da’Ryah Love Sitting Crow; maternal grandparents Pam Brother Of All and Lorenzo Obago; foster mom Vicki Lambert; brothers Elliot, Dante, Devon, Dyson, Harley, Peyton, L’Trell, Tayrell; sisters Aayden, Mila, Sophia; foster siblings Dawn, Joe, Shannon, Justin, Jason Shields, Jesse, and Jonathan St. John, and Shawna and Daylena Lambert. Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents Victor Sitting Crow and Kathy Hawk, uncle Phillip Comes Flying, and a brother Damon Ratliff.