Funeral services for David Schwiesow, 62, of Pukwana will be held at a later date. David Dean Schwiesow was born in Mitchell, SD on October 9, 1954 to Henry and Meta (Drafahl) Schwiesow. He attended Chamberlain Elementary School and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1973. David spent most of his life farming for himself and others. He also did a variety of handyman jobs and most recently he enjoyed trucking, gardening, raising chickens, and selling eggs. He enjoyed country life with fishing and hunting. David passed away on July 5, 2017 at home in Pukwana at the age of 62 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his two sisters Patricia (Bob) Fewel of Rapid City, SD and Gail (Brad) Wilkens of Madison, SD; one nephew; and three nieces. Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers Eugene and Roger, and his grandparents.