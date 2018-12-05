Funeral services for Debra M. Isburg, 66, of Lower Brule will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain with burial in the St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery at Crow Creek. Debra Marie Estes was born August 24, 1952 to Joyce Estes and John Atkinson. She lived with her mom and adopted dad, Andrew “Brown” Estes and her little brother Smokey at Old Counselor Creek. After they flooded old Lower Brule, they relocated out to Iron Nation down by the river. A cowgirl first, she spent her early years riding horses and working cows. She attended school at St. Joseph’s Indian School and graduated from Marty Indian School. After high school, she worked various jobs and even served on the Tribal Council. She had a tenure of nearly 20 years as the Executive Director of the Lower Brule Housing Authority. Her body of work focused on securing federal funding for homes for the people of her tribe. Her last accomplishment in Lower Brule was securing monies to build a swimming pool. She also worked for Crow Creek Housing and the Bureau of Indian Affairs until retiring in 2007. She won the heart of Sonny Isburg and in 1975 they were united in marriage. Together they raised four kids. As an accomplished horsewoman, there was always room in her heart for a good mount. As she and Sonny built their string of thoroughbred race horses she always insisted on owning a mare; “They have more heart.” she would say. Debbie was a very good seamstress; creating numerous dancing outfits for her daughters and other girls who pow-wowed. She learned to make star quilts from her mom and sewed dozens for memorials, giveaways, and graduates. Debbie loved hard and strong; giving 100% to those deserving. She was blessed with a great sense of humor and could take as much as she gave. A great wife, mother, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend. Debbie passed away on December 1, 2018 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 66 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her husband Sonny Isburg of Lower Brule; son Wyatt Isburg; two daughters Staci and Eddie Martinez and their children Isaac and William, and Casey and Justin Wenzlaff and their children Owen and Abel; and her dog Kidd Preceding her in death were her parents; her son Jesse; two brothers Smokey and David; and numerous horses and pets.