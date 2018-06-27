Dennis Brakke, 67 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Presho, died Friday, June 22 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 28 at American Lutheran Church in Presho with burial at Presho City Cemetery. Dennis Charles Brakke was born August 15, 1950 in Chamberlain, South Dakota to Sanford and Mae (Ellis) Brakke. He attended country school, Presho Elementary and was a 1968 graduate of Presho High School. In 1972 Dennis completed a 2-year degree in automotive technology at USD-Springfield. Following graduation, he returned home to the farm to join his dad in producing some of the best crops in Lyman County. In 1973, Dennis survived a near fatal car accident which changed his life physically forever. Through years of surgeries and therapies, he always considered the farm to be his home and dream. In 1992 Dennis moved to Chamberlain along with his mother, where they resided until 2009. While in Chamberlain Dennis applied his knowledge and passion for cars to sales for a brief time. In 2009 Dennis and his mother Mae moved to the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls where Dennis lived independently following Mae’s death in 2013 and until his own death. Dennis’s friend and companion, “Kitty”, a Norwegian Forest Tree Cat, shared a strong bond together. Together they enjoyed watching NASCAR races, Green Bay Packer football games, and Fox News on TV. Dennis passionately built his collection of John Deere tractor replicas,and model race cars with Kitty’s oversight. Dennis treasured impromptu visits from friends and family. Anyone who could give him updates on the Lyman County crops and local happenings usually got sent home with some token of his appreciation. Popcorn, chocolate chip cookies, DVD’s, or ice cream treats were usually shared with all who stopped by. Sometimes not as contagious was his loyalty to President Trump whom he proudly supported. Dennis had many other interests, including listening to his favorite Styx, Eagles, CCR, Elton John music; tracking fast cars; finding new food place to eat in Sioux Falls; and shopping at Costco and online at QVC and Amazon Prime. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister Barbara, nephew Cory, and numerous aunts and uncles. Grateful for sharing in Dennis’s life journey are cousin and friends Verne and Deb Brakke and his many devoted care givers over the years through the Good Samaritan Home Care Services. Dennis also leaves behind his niece Jennifer, her daughter and husband, and nephews Ryan and Aaron. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Greater Lyman Foundation or American Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www. isburgfuneralchapels.com